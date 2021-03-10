Louisville City Schools close day after teachers get second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Louisville Schools are closed Wednesday, one day after teachers received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
“Several staff members need an extra day to recover from the side effects of the second COVID vaccine that we received [Tuesday],” Louisville Schools said in a Facebook post.
The district said they were assigned an inoculation date in the middle of the week because of the amount of people Stark County Public Health needs to vaccinate.
Students at RG Drage will be in school Wednesday.
Pictures for middle school students, originally scheduled for Wednesday, will now be on Thursday.
Louisville isn’t the only Northeast Ohio school district to close while staff recover from side effects of the vaccine’s second dose; Chardon Schools were closed Monday, two days after their staff received their second shot.
