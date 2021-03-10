MetroHealth medical assistant arrested for allegedly conveying drugs into the Cuyahoga County Jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A MetroHealth Medical Center medical assistant was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of bringing drugs into the Cuyahoga County Jail.
Tamika Hardy, 42, was a medical practice assistant assigned to the jail where she was responsible for scheduling and registering inmates’ medical care, according to a Cuyahoga County press release.
The release did not include further details on the arrest.
Statement from MetroHealth Medical Center:
“The MetroHealth System does not condone the behavior alleged in the charges. We are cooperating fully with investigators and will take disciplinary action as appropriate.”
The matter remains under investigation by the sheriff’s department, according to the release.
