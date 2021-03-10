Midterm election stunner: Geraldo Rivera considers a U.S. Senate run in Ohio

Ohio (WOIO) - Conservative commentator and television mainstay Geraldo Rivera took to Twitter Wednesday to announce he is considering a possible run for U.S. Senate in Ohio.
Rivera, 77, who lives in Shaker Heights, said he was thinking about running for Republican Sen. Rob Portman’s seat.
Portman has announced he will not seek re-election when his term ends in 2022.
In an interview with Cleveland.com, Rivera said he was serious about running.
“I think that’s a crucial seat,” Rivera told Cleveland.com. He said he and his wife were “very concerned about the future of Ohio and the nation and we think we have a role to play.”
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.