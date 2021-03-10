Northeast Ohio weather: Flirting with record-high temps the next couple of days, rain returns Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong south wind will help the temperatures surge to around record levels through the rest of the afternoon today and tomorrow. Below is a look at the latest forecast vs. record today.
An unseasonably warm night is ahead as we only drop into the 50s. Often we see our warmest day right before the cold front tracks through. That could happen before the front rolls through tomorrow.
Rain moves in around lunchtime Thursday. It stays windy with gusts out of the south up to 40 MPH.
Winds stay breezy with slow clearing Friday. Highs will be cooler, but still in the 50s.
The temperature trend is down through the weekend. Highs will only be around 40 Saturday and Sunday.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.