80 locations out of 1,251 linked to Ohio’s new centralized website, DeWine unhappy with progress

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The state spent a lot of time and money creating a centralized website, launched this week, where Ohioans could sign up for the COVID-19 vaccination, and so far it’s a bust, according to an unhappy Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
According to a spokesperson from DeWine’s office, only about 80 locations out of 1,251 have linked up with the state’s website.
When the website was in development, DeWine said he would require all major pharmacy chains to link in, so Ohioans would have only one website to sign up on, as opposed to multiple websites for all of the different pharmacies.
On Tuesday, after touring a mass vaccination clinic in Columbus, DeWine said he was not happy with the progress.
“I’ll be happy with the website, when everyone is on the website and all of the providers are linked in and until that moment, no I’m not going to be happy with it,” DeWine said.
Where the new site will be helpful, especially for those in Northeast Ohio, is getting singed up for the FEMA mass vaccination clinic that will begin next week at Cleveland State University’s (CSU) Wolstein Center.
Beginning Thursday morning, the state site be used to schedule the 6,000 doses, given out seven days a week, for the next eight weeks at CSU.
On Thursday anyone 50 and older will be eligible for the vaccine, which is a group of about 1.2 million Ohioans.
Some of those that will now be eligible are contemplating staying up Wednesday night, to register after midnight, but the spokesman for DeWine’s office advised the switch over to include them will happen some time in morning.
