Ohio’s 50-plus crowd joins the already-crowded field to find a vaccine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After midnight on Thursday, the group of people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine will grow as everyone 50 years or older will be permitted to register and schedule appointments.
Fifty-one-year-old Jim McPhillips, of Bay Village, is hoping that day comes before the end of April, but he is willing to be patient as he realizes that many who have been eligible have not yet been able to get scheduled.
“I am willing to wait my turn,” McPhillips said. “I am grateful my age category is eligible, but I am happy to wait behind people that are still waiting to get the vaccine.”
McPhillips is eager to get the vaccine simply because he sees it as a step in the return to some semblance of normal, especially after his parents were vaccinated.
“My parents are both in their late 70s, and now it’s been over two weeks since they got their 2nd one. It was the first time I was able to hug and kiss my mom in a year,” McPhillips said.
What is worrisome to many is that their remains a shortage of the vaccine, even as Gov. Mike DeWine continues to expand the number of people eligible to register and secure an appointment to get the vaccine.
Jason Briscoe is the director of pharmacy operations at Discount Drug Mart and wants to assure those who are registered and still waiting that they will not lose their place in line.
“By no means is anybody going to be cutting in front of others,” Briscoe said. “We will be in line with what the priority groups are in the state of Ohio.”
