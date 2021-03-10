Ohio’s US Rep. Ryan lashes out during House hearing: ‘Stop talking about Dr. Seuss’ (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, of Ohio, spoke out against Republicans on Tuesday during a House hearing.
House Congressional members were meeting to discuss the Protecting the Right to Organize Act when he criticized Republicans for focusing on “cancel culture” instead of the legislation that could help American workers during the health crisis.
“Stop talking about Dr. Seuss and start working with us on behalf of the American workers,” Rep. Ryan said.
Watch video of Rep. Ryan’s remarks below:
The House is expected to give final approval with a vote on Wednesday to a bill that would provide more economic relief during the pandemic.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.