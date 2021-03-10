One Year of COVID-19: A Cleveland nurse’s emotional journey of treating patients

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One year has now passed since University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center treated its first patient for COVID-19.
In a tweet marking the anniversary, the health system called the past year “one of the most challenging times in our history.”
“I would say this last year has been the most challenging of my career,” said Catherine Wilson, an assistant nurse manager at UH in Cleveland. “You just knew [when] you were coming to work that there would be patients everywhere.”
She told 19 News that among the many challenges was the inability to meet face to face with patient’s families due to strict visitation rules.
“The communication with families was probably one of the hardest things that we had to get over in the emergency department just because we had to change the way we communicate.”
Wilson expects mask wearing will remain a part of daily lives for the foreseeable future, with some degree of social distancing and other health measures in place in many areas.
She credits her peers in the medical field for pushing through the stress and exhaustion they’ve faced.
“I have an even deeper love for my co-workers. I’m so proud of what we do every day.”
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.