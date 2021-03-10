One year later: Strongsville Giant Eagle continues to protect customers

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Even after a year since the coronavirus was first detected in the state, grocery stores continue to prioritize the health of their customers.
Amanda Graaf-Kurta, store leader for the Giant Eagle on Pearl Rd. in Strongsville, will never forget the first few weeks of the pandemic in Ohio.
“It was such a rush that you didn’t have time to feel nervous,” she said.
Her store, just as nearly any other in Northeast Ohio, has come a long way since March 2020. Graaf-Kurta directed the store as employees limited crowds in the building, restocked items lost to panic buying, and made sure enough staff was available on any given day. The supermarket was also plagued with the early lack of cleaning products.
Courtney Hrouda, a customer at the store, recalled the experience while in her hometown of Sandusky: “It was hard to even find toilet paper on the shelves…especially with having kids, that’s a necessity to have in the house.”
Graaf-Kurta said team effort was key to overcoming the early logistical challenges.
“We had people that had never rang up a cash register before come up and volunteer and say ‘teach me,’” she said. “It has been very rewarding.”
With more in stock and less anxiety, mask-wearing and social distancing are now second nature to customers in the Giant Eagle a full year later. “It’s almost become the new normal. It makes you really stop and think, where did the year go,” Graaf-Kurta said.
Hrouda is looking forward to a time where the pandemic is officially declared over: “I’m hoping that it’ll slow down now that people are able to get vaccines, and that hopefully, things will open up more.”
As she reflected on this past year, Graaf-Kurta comfortably declared this past year as a success. “The whole year was just making sure we were safe,” she said. “We were here for our guests, and we did the right thing every day.”
