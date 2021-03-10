Only on 19: White House on relief for Ohioans in massive coronavirus bill

“Our focus needs to be on policies that address the most immediate health care needs while incentivizing a return to work, so our economy continues to improve. While I am pleased the Senate adopted my amendment to responsibly extend enhanced unemployment insurance benefits in a bipartisan fashion, I am disappointed that it was not included in the final bill. The American people deserve better than this bill and better than this process. We worked together five times on bipartisan COVID-19 relief packages, and we should have been able to do so again. Doing so can begin to fulfill the promise our new president set out on inauguration day.”