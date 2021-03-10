Ravenna man in critical condition after he was stabbed in the chest, neck

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Ravenna man is in critical condition after someone broke into his apartment and stabbed him in the chest and neck Tuesday morning.
Around 5:45 a.m., Ravenna police responded to the apartment where Allan Voiers lives.
Police said Voiers was attacked by 51-year-old Patrick Boggs, who broke into Voiers’ apartment and stabbed him with a knife.
Voiers suffered a life-threatening injury to his throat. He was taken to the hospital via Life Flight.
Police didn’t take anyone into custody at the scene, but they did prepare and sign a charge for attempted murder.
Around 11 a.m., an off-duty Ravenna police officer saw Boggs. Boggs was arrested by the Family Dollar on Main Street in Ravenna.
Boggs is being held at the Portage County Justice Center.
Ravenna police ask you to call them at 330-296-6486 if you have any information about the attack.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.