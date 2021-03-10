Record highs in Youngstown and Toledo today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As forecast by our 19 First Alert Weather Team, some locations tied record high temperatures today.
The temperature at Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport reached 69 degrees at 1:13 PM, which ties the daily record high set in 1986.
The temperature at Toledo Express Airport hit 72 degrees at 3:08 PM, tying the daily record high set in 1925.
Cleveland and Akron fell just short of record highs with afternoon temperatures of 70 degrees and 69 degrees, respectively.
Another warmer-than-average day is in the forecast tomorrow, and we may very well see a few more record highs.
Stay tuned!
