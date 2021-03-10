Reward offered for capture of suspect linked to Cleveland arson

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Fire Department said a reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for help leading to the arrest of a female suspected of intentionally setting a fire at a West side home.
The fire occurred in the early morning hours of March 4 at a home on West 83rd Street, according to investigators.
The suspect was captured on video committing the arson, the Cleveland Fire Department said.
Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity and location is asked to call investigators at 216-25-CRIME.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.