Senate to vote to confirm Marcia Fudge as HUD secretary Wednesday; local leaders eye House seat

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The U.S. Senate is expected to hold the final confirmation vote for Marcia Fudge to become Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Wednesday.
President Joe Biden nominated Fudge, who currently serves as representative for Ohio’s 11th district in the U.S. House, to the HUD secretary position in December.
In November 2020, Fudge was elected to a seventh term representing the district, which includes parts of Cleveland and Akron.
If Fudge is confirmed as HUD secretary today, she will resign from her position as representative.
Officials in Cleveland said they hope Fudge helps the city she grew up in and has represented in Congress since 2008.
“Fudge has been a leader of ours for many years,” Cleveland Councilman Basheer Jones said. “Her position in HUD, for us, is going to be really big, because Cleveland has a big issue with housing instability.”
Several people have expressed interest in taking Fudge’s seat, including Cuyahoga City Councilwoman Shontel Brown, former Cleveland City Councilman Jeff Johnson, former State Senator Nina Turner, and current State Senator Shirley Smith.
Cleveland Councilman Kevin Conwell told 19 News he’s looking for an empathetic leader with experience in Ohio.
“We need someone on Congress to have an up close view, genuine concern and a sensitive ear. And then, we need to look at their background. Have they been writing policy a councilperson? Have they been writing policy as a state representative? Have they been writing policy as a state senator? We need legislators to write policy and bring home money,” Conwell said.
