Three Ohio City restaurants reopen after three months

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Market Garden Brewery, Bier Markt & Bar Cento, and Nano Brew Cle are set to reopen Wednesday, March 10 after being closed for the winter.
All three restaurants are on West 25th Street.
The restaurants were last open three months ago. They’re reopening with health precautions, like refreshing and sanitizing indoor air with UV light and hydroperoxide plasma.
They join other Cleveland restaurants, including Hofbrauhaus and Winking Lizard, that have also reopened in recent weeks.
