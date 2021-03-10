Tuition rate increase at Tri-C begins Summer 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C) students will pay more for their classes starting in the Summer 2021 session.
The college’s tuition rate is increasing by $5 per credit hour, according to a press release. That brings the cost per credit hour to $119.54 for Cuyahoga County residents.
Tri-C said their cost per credit hour remains the lowest in Ohio. The increase will cost typical Tri-C students $40 extra each semester, the college said.
“We know the College serves its community best by combining affordability with a tradition of academic excellence,” Andrew Randall, chair of the Board of Trustees, said in a press release.
Tri-C’s Board of Trustees approved tuition rate increase in 2020, but implementation was delayed due to the financial impacts of COVID-19, according to a press release.
Information about payment plans and scholarships can be found on the Tri-C website.
