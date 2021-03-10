Woman says she saw cat thrown from moving vehicle on I-480

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman said she watched a cat being thrown from a moving car on Interstate 480 Tuesday afternoon, according to a Facebook post.
The incident reportedly happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-480 near the State Road exit, the post said.
According to the post, a driver witnessed a cat with long black fur being tossed out of the window of another car that was also traveling down the highway.
The cat “rolled like a tumbleweed” across the freeway under her car, but was not hit.
The cat ended up against the highway barrier wall, the post said. The driver stopped and called authorities.
Police arrived and tried to net the cat, which panicked and ran up the hill by the St. Leo the Great.
Police and concerned citizens reportedly continued to search for the cat but were unsuccessful.
The Facebook posts asks those in the area to keep an eye out for the animal.
