80-year-old Cleveland man accused of murdering neighbor incompetent to stand trial

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 80-year-old Cleveland man accused of shooting and killing his 68-year-old neighbor has been found incompetent to stand trial at this time.
Cleveland police said Johnny Hogue murdered Barbara Rogers outside their homes on Gorman Avenue Sept. 14, 2020.
According to Cleveland police, Rogers tried to intervene while Hogue was arguing with another neighbor about his dogs.
When officers arrived on the scene, Rogers was lying on the front lawn.
EMS transported her to MetroHealth Hospital, where she died from her injuries.
After the homicide, police said Hogue walked back into his house.
He was taken into custody shortly afterwards.
Hogue will remain at the Cuyahoga County Jail until a bed becomes available at North Coast Behavioral Health and he can undergo additional mental health treatment.
