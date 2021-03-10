80-year-old Cleveland man accused of murdering neighbor incompetent to stand trial

80-year-old Cleveland man accused of murdering neighbor incompetent to stand trial
(Source: Kelly Kennedy)
By Julia Bingel | March 10, 2021 at 8:54 AM EST - Updated March 10 at 8:54 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 80-year-old Cleveland man accused of shooting and killing his 68-year-old neighbor has been found incompetent to stand trial at this time.

Cleveland police said Johnny Hogue murdered Barbara Rogers outside their homes on Gorman Avenue Sept. 14, 2020.

Johnny Hogue, 80, is charged with aggravated murder for the fatal shooting of his neighbor.
Johnny Hogue, 80, is charged with aggravated murder for the fatal shooting of his neighbor. (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)

According to Cleveland police, Rogers tried to intervene while Hogue was arguing with another neighbor about his dogs.

Barbara Rogers was murdered on Sept. 14, 2020.
Barbara Rogers was murdered on Sept. 14, 2020. (Source: Obit)

When officers arrived on the scene, Rogers was lying on the front lawn.

EMS transported her to MetroHealth Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

After the homicide, police said Hogue walked back into his house.

He was taken into custody shortly afterwards.

Hogue will remain at the Cuyahoga County Jail until a bed becomes available at North Coast Behavioral Health and he can undergo additional mental health treatment.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.