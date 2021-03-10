25-year-old man shot outside Maple Heights bar

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot outside a bar on Broadway Avenue early Wednesday.
According to Maple Heights police, the victim was arguing with another man inside Danny’s Tavern in the 15000 block of Broadway Avenue around midnight and the argument was continued outside.
During a struggle for the gun, police said the victim was shot in the lower abdomen.
He was conscious and able to speak with officers before being transported to a local hospital.
The victim’s name is not yet being released.
Police said after the shooting the suspect fled the scene and remains on the loose.
Anyone with information is asked to call Maple Heights police at (216) 662-1234.
