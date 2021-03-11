Authorities seize more than 1,000 grams of methamphetamine at Ashtabula County truck stop

KINGSVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old Akron man is behind bars after Ashtabula County authorities arrested him during a methamphetamine bust.
The drugs were discovered around 8 p.m. Wednesday by authorities from the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office and the Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula.
An investigation in the parking lot of Travel America Truck Stop revealed more than 1,000 grams of methamphetamine, according to a press release.
Additional people may be charged depending on lab reports and further investigation, according to a press release.
This bust comes as part of an ongoing investigation into methamphetamine being transported from the Akron area into Ashtabula County, according to a press release.
The truck stop is located in the 5000 block of SR 193 in Kingsville Township.
The 29-year-old man is in Ashtabula County Jail, authorities said.
