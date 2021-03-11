City Hall helps to clean up apartment trash that has been piling up

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Our 19 Troubleshooter team is getting results on a smelly and unsightly situation at a local apartment complex.
In fact, our story turned heads at Cleveland City Hall.
“This is downright disgusting and a mess,” said Ward 10 City Councilman Anthony Hairston.
The boss of the South Collinwood section of Cleveland, telling it as he sees it.
Just a few days ago, that downright disgusting mess that had folks in Cleveland fuming mad.
Mountains of trash and debris everywhere, making the Euclid Estates look more like a landfill.
“And when I saw the news story, I was glad that others were also in tuned,” said Hairston.
The councilman saw our Troubleshooter report and made sure that something was done about it.
Hairston demanded the city and health department get on board and continue the clean-up with the Court Community Service program.
It’s where minor misdemeanor offenders work to do street repairs and maintenance as part of paying their debt to society.
Tony Zeigler supervises this unit.
“Yes, I am aware of the problem, and it’s at the City Council level. We are the muscle, and they said they needed help, and we came out to help”, says Zeigler.
While Tony and his crew are doing their part, Hairston says it’s time for the landlord to do theirs.
He admitted, just like the 19 News Troubleshooter unit discovered, it was hard to communicate with management.
" You are right. Sometimes the voice mail is full, sometimes the voicemail doesn’t come on”, said Hairston.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.