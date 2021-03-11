Cleveland Clinic doctor reflects on how the pandemic has affected hospital operations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The COVID-19 pandemic came in like a wrecking ball back in March of 2020.
It hit everyone hard, especially those in the healthcare industry.
“It’s been a very busy year, it has been a challenging year in many ways,” said Dr. Raed Dweik, chair of Cleveland Clinic Respiratory Institute.
Dr. Dweik says in the past year, 12,000 patients were admitted into the Cleveland Clinic.
He says the number of COVID patients exceeds the number of flu patients the clinic has seen in the last few years.
“We had to change the way we did things... at some point, we even considered seeing patients outside the hospital, we built the Hope hospital at the medical school, fortunately, we never had to use it,” Dr. Dweik added.
The clinic was one of the first hospital systems in the country to create its own COVID-19 test.
Since the start of the pandemic, the clinic has completed nearly 750,000 tests.
“That’s a huge number of people tested and that helped us in many ways, it managed where the patients go, who gets admitted, who doesn’t, who gets surgery, who doesn’t,” said Dr. Dweik
Dr. Dweik says the pandemic also impacted the use of virtual medicine.
Cleveland Clinic went from nearly 37,000 virtual visits to 1.2 million in 2020.
“There should be no barriers to in-person visits or virtual visits, if virtual is the right way to do it then we do, it physically, in-person is the right way to do it then we are open to doing it,” said Dr. Dweik.
As we near the finish line of this pandemic, Dr. Dweik is advising people to still practice all the safety guidelines and get the vaccine when they can.
