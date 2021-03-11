Cleveland daycare worker arrested after video shows her hitting children

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When Marquisha Wilson dropped her four kids off at daycare on Tuesday, she never expected to see them bruised and battered when she picked them up.
“I’m angry, I’m mad because I just watched someone physically harm my kids,” said Wilson.
Wilson says after she left the Irma Cintron daycare in Cleveland, she was sent a video that made her sick to her stomach.
“I open it up and I hear the daycare teacher cussing... next thing I know she slaps my daughter across the face,” said Wilson.
In the video, you can hear Wilson’s daughter cry out after being hit.
Just when you think the worst is over, you can see the daycare worker also hit Wilson’s six-year-old son.
“And I’m like ‘oh my God’ she done put her hands on my son too, she done choked him up,” said Wilson.
The video was taken by Wilson’s 10-year-old daughter.
Normally, 19 News wouldn’t show underage victims of abuse, but Wilson wanted you to know her kids are ok and gave us permission to show them on TV.
Wilson says she’s grateful her daughter recorded the video.
“I told her... thank you for doing that because if not, it would’ve probably still been going on,” said Wilson.
After she saw the video, Wilson immediately went back to the daycare and picked up her kids.
Wilson also called the police and the child care licensing line to tell them what happened.
After an investigation, Cleveland police arrested Marlene Aviles. The 19-year-old has been charged with child endangering.
According to Wilson, Aviles’ grandparents own the daycare.
To be fair and get their side of the story, 19 News went to the daycare to see if anyone would talk to us about the horrific video.
No one answered the front or back doors at the daycare.
As for Wilson, she says only family will be looking after the kids now.
“Why would I want them to be back in daycare after this just happened?” Wilson added.
