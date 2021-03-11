Cleveland Division of Fire asks for help identifying an arson suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Fire is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman in connection with a fire on 2000 block of West 83rd Street.
The fire occurred around 5 a.m. on March 4, according to a fire department Tweet.
The suspect was caught on video setting the fire, the Tweet said.
The fire department asks anyone with information on the suspect’s identity to contact Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $2,500 may be available.
