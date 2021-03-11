Cleveland’s pools, playgrounds to reopen with city officials enforcing safety guidelines

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from the city of Cleveland held a briefing on continuing efforts to administer the COVID-19 vaccine and what the summer may look like as more people get the shot.
According to health and safety officials, Cleveland’s pools, playgrounds, and outdoor basketball courts are expected to reopen for the summer of 2021; all of those venues were closed last year as a way to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
While the summer recreational facilities will be open on a limited basis, city officials will be driving around and monitoring those venues to ensure that CDC and Ohio-ordered health guidelines are followed, such as capacity limits and social distancing.
Remarks from city officials come days before Ohio’s first mass vaccination site is scheduled to open at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center.
As of Thursday, leaders from Cleveland’s health department said they are in line with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s timeline regarding to vaccine appointments.
Shots are currently being administered to individuals who are 50 years and older, as well as people with certain medical conditions or who work in specific occupations.
