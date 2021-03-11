Ohio reports single-day increase of 1,448 new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 17,825 coronavirus deaths have been verified in the state of Ohio with at least 984,934 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine scheduled a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday afternoon.
The 24-hour increase of 1,448 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Thursday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
An additional 144,552 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 51,323 total hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 7,255 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
