Criminal charges dropped against Brook Park woman accused of harassing nursing home

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Brook Park woman is no longer facing criminal charges for calling and writing negative reviews about a nursing home where her mom was a resident.
Gina Criscione was charged with menacing by stalking and telephone harassment; however, a Berea Municipal Court judge dismissed the charges earlier this week.
Criscione allegedly called East Park Care Center 2,000 times in 17 months and wrote bad reviews of the health care facility on Facebook.
“Things were very bad, her mother died very shortly after leaving East Park, so what the report shows is you have a woman who experienced that and then was talking about it freely and openly online,” said Brian Bardwell, Criscione’s attorney.
East Park Care Center is located at 6 E Park Circle in Brook Park.
Criscione faced up to one year in prison if convicted on both charges.
