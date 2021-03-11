2 deaths and 44 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that there were two new COVID-19 related deaths in the city, bringing the total cumulative deaths to 400 citywide.
There were 44 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 25,529 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include people whose ages range from 2 to 91-years-old.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
