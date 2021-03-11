2 deaths and 44 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

2 deaths and 44 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland
(Source: David Mattingly, WAVE 3 News)
By Brian Koster | March 10, 2021 at 9:50 PM EST - Updated March 10 at 9:50 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that there were two new COVID-19 related deaths in the city, bringing the total cumulative deaths to 400 citywide.

There were 44 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 25,529 confirmed cases citywide.

[ How to get the COVID-19 vaccine in every Northeast Ohio county and Cleveland ]

Health officials said the new confirmed cases include people whose ages range from 2 to 91-years-old.

CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.