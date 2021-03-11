Elderly Parma man makes emotional plea to get his wife and others at their Brecksville group home vaccinated against COVID-19

High-risk healthcare providers (HCPs) and residents and staff of congregate care facilities are prioritized for vaccination in Phase 1A. During Phase 1A, local health departments should coordinate vaccination of congregate care residents and staff at facilities not enrolled in the federal long-term care (LTC) pharmacy program or as providers themselves; and HCPs who are not otherwise vaccinated by hospitals or healthcare systems or not enrolled as providers themselves. Local health departments should seek to coordinate vaccination of both congregate care staff/residents and HCPs simultaneously within Phase 1A as logistical considerations allow.