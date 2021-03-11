Elderly Parma man makes emotional plea to get his wife and others at their Brecksville group home vaccinated against COVID-19

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) -An elderly man from Parma hopes his emotional quest to get his wife, who lives in a Brecksville group home, vaccinated against COVID-19, will spark change and bring awareness to the issues facing the most vulnerable populations.
“She’s a good wife, and she deserves some help,” said Jack Tibbits.
The 87-year-old former police officer’s wife, Laverne 87, lives in a facility that mostly serves as a boarding house. Medical care is provided by outside doctors who make routine visits.
The group home’s founder told 19 News that half of the residents have been vaccinated by their primary doctors, who administered the shots at the house.
Those patients are linked through their insurance with Cleveland Clinic, which has doses available. The other patients are affiliated with smaller health systems that do not yet have doses available.
Tibbits said his wife’s primary doctor is through the Visiting Physicians Association. In a pre-recorded message on the group’s phone system, callers are told the organization does not currently have any doses of the COVID-19 vaccines available for patients.
“I’m not asking anything special, I just wish she could get her virus shot,” Tibbits said. “It’s just heart wrenching.”
Many full scale nursing and assisted living facilities were included as part of the state’s initial vaccine rollout plan but many smaller group homes were left out.
Mrs. Tibbits is eligible for the vaccine because of her age, but getting to an appointment would require out-of-pocket transportation expenses because she uses a wheelchair.
Because the current shots available require two doses, the expenses would double.
Mr. Tibbits acknowledged that is an alternative he might pursue as a last resort.
The group home is licensed through the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.
When reached for comment, a spokesperson referred 19 News to the state’s original Phase 1A rollout guidelines, which states:
High-risk healthcare providers (HCPs) and residents and staff of congregate care facilities are prioritized for vaccination in Phase 1A. During Phase 1A, local health departments should coordinate vaccination of congregate care residents and staff at facilities not enrolled in the federal long-term care (LTC) pharmacy program or as providers themselves; and HCPs who are not otherwise vaccinated by hospitals or healthcare systems or not enrolled as providers themselves. Local health departments should seek to coordinate vaccination of both congregate care staff/residents and HCPs simultaneously within Phase 1A as logistical considerations allow.
People to be vaccinated in congregate care facilities during Phase 1A include:
Residents and staff of nursing homes and assisted living facilities not enrolled in the federal pharmacy program.
People with developmental disabilities and those with mental health disorders including substance use disorders who live in group homes, residential facilities, or centers and staff at those locations not enrolled in the federal pharmacy program.
The spokesperson did not address the Brecksville facility’s omission from that initial wave.
According to the same spokesperson, the state has been notified by the Cuyahoga County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board that the Brecksville home is on the most recent list of facilities that have yet to be vaccinated through a state or county-coordinated effort.
Those homes on the list are expected to be vaccinated by mid-April, according to the state spokesperson, who told 19 News he spoke with his counterpart at the county level.
Mr. Tibbits, who has been vaccinated, visits his wife each day but has to sit outside the front door or window to see and talk to her.
“I come every day. Wind, rain [or] snow to keep her spirits up... I want to keep her spirits up,” he said, referring to her dementia. “It’s bad to watch. That disease, it doesn’t get better.”
