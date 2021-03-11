Geauga County resident accused of building, delivering pipe bomb, which severely injured Maryland man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old Chesterland man allegedly built an explosive device, hid it inside a package and drove it to a Maryland home last October.
Federal officials said Clayton Alexander McCoy dropped off the package on the front porch of a man he wanted to injure because he liked his girlfriend.
The Manchester, Maryland man opened up the package containing the bomb on Oct. 30, 2020.
According to federal officials, the victim was severely injured and burned when the shrapnel hit him in the chest, legs and front of his body.
He was released from the hospital on Nov. 17, 2020 and officials said he is still undergoing rehabilitation.
According to federal officials, McCoy, the victim and the victim’s girlfriend know each other through Dagorhir, a live action role-playing battle game with full contact fighting.
The victim’s girlfriend told federal officials McCoy said he had feelings for her several weeks before the bombing.
McCoy will appear in federal court on March 12, 2021 on the charges of transporting explosives with intent to injure and with using, carrying, or possessing a destructive device
He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.
