Gov. DeWine announces new guidelines, including relaxed rules for nursing home visits and Ohio fairs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine took time out of Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing to reveal a number of new rules for previous restrictions, including for nursing home visitations and spring school sports.
The most significant relaxation, following newly-announced federal guidelines, was made for indoor visitations at nursing homes. Gov. DeWine said they will be allowed at all times responsibly, regardless of vaccination status, as long as the facility’s percent of immunized residents is at least 70% and the positivity rate is below 10%.
In regards to spring sports, Gov. DeWine said students who may have had incidental exposure to COVID-19 classroom do not have to quarantine as long as symptoms are not present and appropriate proactive guidance is followed.
The governor also said he expected to have fairs across Ohio with some limitations, such as a 30% capacity for grandstand events, later in the year.
“It’s possible that by the time we get to fair season, we may be off the health orders if things continue to go well,” the governor said.
Additional guidance will be released following the Thursday briefing, Gov. DeWine said.
