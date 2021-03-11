Man trapped, killed when car shifts off ramps, jacks amid mechanic work

WELLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old man died Wednesday when he became trapped under a vehicle in Lorain County.
The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office said a man was underneath a blue Honda doing mechanic work when the incident occurred.
The Honda was held up by two jacks and two metal car ramps, according to a release.
Police said they believe the Honda shifted backward off the ramps and jacks, which caused the car to fall on and trap the man.
This incident occurred Wednesday afternoon in the 22000 block of Fairgrounds Road.
The victim’s identity is not yet released.
The Lorain County Coroner’s Office, Wellington Fire District and Lorain County Ambulance District assisted Lorain County Sheriff’s Office with this incident.
