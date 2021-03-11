Mansfield man killed in crash during police chase

CASS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 37-year-old man died Wednesday night when he crashed while fleeing from Mansfield Police Department in Richland County.
Randy L. Heater Jr., of Mansfield, was pronounced deceased on the scene of the crash, which happened near Plymouth Springmill and Bistline roads, according to a press release from Mansfield police.
Officers responded around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday to a disturbance in the 200 block of Sycamore Street, police said.
They were checking out a report of three men fighting and a woman possibly being held against her will, according to a press release.
When officers were on the way, they discovered one of the men was hit in the face with a tire iron. They also learned that a potential suspect fled, police said.
Police spotted the suspect vehicle, a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, in the northbound lanes of Bowman Street, according to a release.
The driver, later identified as Heater, was traveling very fast, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Officers unsuccessfully attempted to conduct a traffic stop, police said.
Heater swerved off the road amid the pursuit, police said. He also “rammed” a police cruiser during the chase, according to a release.
OSHP said the crash occurred when Heater swerved off the right side of the road while attempting to follow a curve.
The car hit a guardrail, overturned, and he was ejected. Heater was not wearing a seatbelt, OSHP said.
Three Mansfield officers are on administrative leave while this incident is investigated, according to a release. The department said that is policy.
Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Shelby Police Department, Plymouth Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted Mansfield Police Department with this incident.
