2 men steal cartons of cigarettes from Akron delivery driver

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron delivery driver was robbed outside a gas station when he showed up to make a delivery Wednesday afternoon.
The victim told police he pulled into the Marathon Gas Station in the 1400 block of St. Mary Street around noon, when two men approached him and threatened to shoot him.
According to Akron police, the two suspects then stole multiple cartons of cigarettes from the delivery vehicle.
After the robbery, the suspects drove away in a gray car, possible a Ford.
The delivery driver was not hurt and no weapon was seen.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
You can also call The Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.
