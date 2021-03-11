Mentor Police: Woman who told daughter she set the house on fire will be questioned

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor Police Department said officers will question a woman that may have set her own home on fire.
The blaze occurred around noon Wednesday at home located in the 7000 block of Culver Boulevard.
A woman reached out to police to report a call from her mother. The woman’s mother told her she set the house on fire and left, according to a release.
Police said officers and fire crews found the house engulfed in flames when they arrived.
EMS took one firefighter to the hospital for evaluation, a release said.
No additional injuries were reported. No neighboring homes suffered damages, police said.
Police later spotted the mother driving in Willowick.
Willowick Police turned her over to Mentor Police for questioning, according to a release.
Mentor Police Department will continue investigating this incident.
Fire departments from Mentor-on-the-Lake, Willoughby, Fairport Harbor and Wickliffe assisted Mentor police and fire departments with this incident.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.