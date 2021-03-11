Northeast Ohio weather: Oh those classic March swings

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s windy and warm today. A cold front blows through early this evening. We will have rain and thunder in the area this afternoon. This will be our first March rainfall in Cleveland. Winds will gust over 40 mph today out of the south and southwest. Much colder air builds in behind the front tonight. It actually won’t be too bad of a day tomorrow. Temperatures in the 40s east of Cleveland, but 50s elsewhere. Looks like a rather chilly, but dry weekend ahead.