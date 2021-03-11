Ohio Department of Health tells Ohioans to follow CDC travel guidance, no longer updating travel map

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health announced changes Wednesday regarding their travel guidance and weekly travel advisory map.
The state will no longer update the travel advisory map, according to a press release.
In the past, states were added to the map if their COVID-19 positivity rate was 15% or higher.
The health department pointed Ohioans to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suggesting residents follow their guidance when making travel decisions.
Click here for the latest travel guidance from the CDC.
