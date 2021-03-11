Ohio Department of Health tells Ohioans to follow CDC travel guidance, no longer updating travel map

Ohio Department of Health tells Ohioans to follow CDC travel guidance, no longer updating travel map
Ohio Department of Health tells Ohioans to follow CDC travel guidance, no longer updating travel map (File photo.) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Avery Williams | March 11, 2021 at 9:32 AM EST - Updated March 11 at 9:32 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health announced changes Wednesday regarding their travel guidance and weekly travel advisory map.

The state will no longer update the travel advisory map, according to a press release.

In the past, states were added to the map if their COVID-19 positivity rate was 15% or higher.

The health department pointed Ohioans to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suggesting residents follow their guidance when making travel decisions.

Even as more individuals are vaccinated across the United States and in Ohio and testing availability continues to improve, travelers should still practice appropriate public health measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing masks, practicing physical distancing, and washing your hands.
Ohio Department of Health

Click here for the latest travel guidance from the CDC.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.