One in 10 Americans fully vaccinated, 100 million more J&J doses coming to U.S.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Biden is expected to announce plans to buy 100 million more Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses.
This will add to a stockpile ensuring that the U.S. has more than enough COVID-19 vaccine for every adult, according to CNN.
White House officials said they will already have enough vaccine to inoculate every adult in the country by the end of May.
Now, they could be adding these additional doses to the stockpile for the end of the year.
Competitor Merck is helping Johnson & Johnson manufacture the vaccine as a part of a deal the White House brokered.
New CDC Data
New data from the CDC shows nearly one in 10 Americans have been fully vaccinated.
That’s about 32 million people.
About 93.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given out in the United States.
19 News recently spoke to Dorothy Lester in Newcomerstown.
She was thrilled to get the shot.
“I’ve never been so excited in my life when they called me yesterday and told me I could come in. I was like a little kid getting a piece of candy,” Lester said.
Ohio’s vaccine progress
In the last week, access to the vaccine has opened up to millions more Ohioans.
Ohio’s vaccination rate matches the national rate — just over 10 percent of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Bela Mittelman, a preschool teacher in Beachwood, got her first shot last week.
“I hope that we can all get vaccinated, that the research will continue, and that we can all move forward in the right direction,” Mittelman said.
CDC could update guidelines
Just days after the CDC released new guidelines for people who have been fully vaccinated, we’re already expecting an update.
The CDC said the virus is rapidly evolving, so guidelines will change over time and as more people get vaccinated.
“They’re being careful, understandably. They want to get science. They want to get data,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.
Fauci said guidelines will relax, little by little.
He expects the CDC to address travel, going out, and doing things like getting a haircut next.
