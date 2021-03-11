People age 50+eligible to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine appointments at midnight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When the clock strikes midnight Thursday, people between the ages of 50 and 59 will be able to schedule their vaccine appointments.
Depending on how badly you want one, some people might be up late on their computers trying to beat the morning rush.
At 54-years-old, Pete Marek won’t stay up until midnight for anything, not even to schedule his COVID vaccine appointment.
“I’ll be sleeping at midnight tonight, but 6,7 o’clock in the morning, I will try to sign up for it,” Marek said.
The Cleveland man says he’s just hoping he’ll finally be able to rejoin society.
“I’ve been a good boy for a year,” said Marek. “I’ve been following all the rules for a year. I’m ready to rejoin life.”
56-year-old Barbara Bauer of Mentor says maybe she’ll still be up, but likely she’ll get online when she wakes up Thursday.
“I will definitely start trying tomorrow,” Bauer said.
Some people believe Governor DeWine opened it up to people in this age group too soon because there are 65 and over who still haven’t been able to get the vaccine.
“You know, obviously you wanna make sure that the most vulnerable are able to get the vaccine,” said Bauer. “My hope is that the governor has opened this up because there are going to be more vaccines and more appointments available.”
If you want to schedule a vaccine appointment, you can visit the state’s new website here.
