Shots fired at Cleveland security guard on city’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man was shot after he tried to rob and and shoot a 68-year-old security guard, said Cleveland police.
According to officers, the guard was working at W. 55th Street and Detroit Road around 6 p.m. Wednesday when he was approached by three suspects.
After they shot at him, the security guard returned fire and the suspects fled.
A short time later, the 18-year-old showed up in the emergency room of St. Vincent Charity Hospital with a gunshot wound to the ankle.
Police said no charges have been filed at this time.
The security guard was not injured.
