Stark County family loses home in fire

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Sparta family’s home was destroyed in a fire Thursday morning.
When firefighters arrived at the home in the 3000 block of Haut St. SW, the single-family residence was fully engulfed in flames.
Nobody was home at the time of the fire.
Several fire departments; including Canton Township, Erie Valley, Bolivar, Magnolia and Tri-Division EMS, were called to the scene to assist in putting out the blaze.
There were no injuries and firefighters said the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
