Warm, windy morning ushers in afternoon rain

Get detour details with Jeff and Jamie

Warm, windy morning ushers in afternoon rain
Commuter Cast
By Avery Williams | March 11, 2021 at 6:52 AM EST - Updated March 11 at 7:25 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Conditions are ideal this morning - unless you live in Westlake.

Westlake Police told 19 News a section of Dover Center Road SB is closed due to a water main break.

The closure is between Detroit Avenue and Hilliard Blvd.

The good news? The intersection of Columbia and Detroit roads has reopened.

Conditions are ideal this morning - unless you live in Westlake. Police told 19 News a section of Dover Center Road SB is closed due to the ongoing water main break. Get detour details with Traffic Anchor Jamie Sullivan and Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak

Conditions are ideal this morning - unless you live in Westlake. Police told 19 News a section of Dover Center Road SB is closed due to the ongoing water main break. Get detour details with Traffic Anchor Jamie Sullivan and Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Thursday, March 11, 2021

Jamie said there are no slow downs this morning. She’ll let Westlake drivers know how to avoid the water main break.

Jeff is celebrating today’s unseasonably warm weather before a cool down heads in overnight. He’ll let you know when incoming rain is expected to fall.

[Click here to read the latest 19 First Alert Forecast]

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.