Warm, windy morning ushers in afternoon rain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Conditions are ideal this morning - unless you live in Westlake.
Westlake Police told 19 News a section of Dover Center Road SB is closed due to a water main break.
The closure is between Detroit Avenue and Hilliard Blvd.
The good news? The intersection of Columbia and Detroit roads has reopened.
Jamie said there are no slow downs this morning. She’ll let Westlake drivers know how to avoid the water main break.
Jeff is celebrating today’s unseasonably warm weather before a cool down heads in overnight. He’ll let you know when incoming rain is expected to fall.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.