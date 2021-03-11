Water main break in Westlake triggers road closure

By Avery Williams | March 11, 2021 at 5:34 AM EST - Updated March 11 at 9:38 AM

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake Police told 19 News a section of Dover Center Road SB is closed Thursday morning due to a new water main break.

The closure is between Detroit Avenue and Hilliard Blvd.

Crews are on scene now repairing the 12 inch water main, Cleveland Water said.

A different water main break closed the intersection of Columbia and Detroit roads earlier this week. That intersection reopened this morning, according to Westlake Police.

Cleveland Water said the two water main breaks are not connected.

The water main break at Detroit Avenue occurred Monday, and police said it was “massive.”

