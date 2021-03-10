Well-liked and respected African American doctor, kidney transplant specialist, Dr. Charles Modlin is leaving the Cleveland Clinic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In what is being described as a shocking development., Dr. Charles Modlin, a longtime physician at the Cleveland Clinic, is leaving.
Rumors have floating around for days about the controversial move.
19 News reached out to Dr. Modlin and was only able to confirm that he’s leaving.
In previous interviews Dr. Modlin talking about his influence in the Greater Cleveland community.
“I’ve been engaging the community for a number of years,” he said.
For well over two decades, Dr. Modlin, a kidney transplant surgeon and urologist, has been treating patients and dispensing medical advice at the Cleveland Clinic.
“I’m here to do anything I can to encourage everybody else to make the decision, informed decisions, ask questions,” he said previously.
As of the end of the month, Dr. Modlin will be leaving the Clinic.
“I was surprised. I just did a forum with Dr. Modlin a couple of weeks ago,” said Blaine Griffin, Ward 6 councilman. The Clinic is located in his ward.
“He’s done a great job in the community really promoting health. His health fair, the Minority Men’s Health Fair has been nothing short of brilliant.”
Dr. Modlin was the director of the Minority Men’s Health Center and Founder of the Minority Men’s Health Fair at the Cleveland Clinic for 18 years. Thousands of men have come through to get checked out.
In an earlier interview, he talked with me about my decision to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
“I think it’s great that you’ve decided to get the vaccine. How did you come to the decision that you would in fact get the vaccine?” he asked.
In the spirit of full disclosure, Dr. Charles Modlin has been a medical advisor and friend for more than a decade.
19 News inquired of the Clinic as to why Dr. Modlin is leaving, this is part of their statement:
“We can share that Cleveland Clinic has been engaging with Dr. Modlin for the past six months in anticipation of his transition. Dr. Modlin has been an advocate for addressing health care disparities for minority patients, including our Minority Men’s Health Center and annual Minority Men’s Health Fair.”
Retired Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Ron Adrine was also shocked.
“I think of all the African American medical professionals, who are operating in this part of the state, if he’s not the one, he’s one of the most well respected, most well-liked of all of them,” Adrine said.
The Clinic says it intends on continuing the Minority Men’s Health Center and the health fair.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.