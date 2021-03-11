What does it mean for Ohio as COVID Vaccine opens up to those 50 and older?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As COVID Vaccination clinics, hospitals and pharmacies open up to state residents 50 and older on March 11th, local doctors say the impact could mean some of those people returning to the workforce and some sort of normalcy.
But there is one major concern if Ohioans get too comfortable before enough people are vaccinated because that could lead to a dangerous fourth wave of the coronavirus.
Doctor Amy Edwards is a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist with University Hospitals Rainbow and Children’s Hospital, “Right now we’re so close, we’re so close. Let’s not fumble at the two-yard line, right?”
Doctor Edwards says expanding the age range for the vaccine in Ohio will definitely help protect the highest risk group, and that’s critical, “I would hope that if we could get at least a good portion of people over the age of 50 vaccinated, we could see a much lower mortality. So, it still might be a big wave; there still could be a lot of people in the hospital – but at least fewer people would die. Which would be fantastic.”
So, what about things opening up? If people in the workforce are getting vaccinated, could they be returning to their offices instead of working from home? According to Doctor Edwards, “Those of us vaccinated increasingly we can return to life as normal – and as more people get vaccinated that segment of society that’s going to be able to return to full normal is going to get bigger, and bigger and bigger. And more things can open up more and more completely.”
But rushing to get back to normal too soon by not wearing masks and/or social distancing in this warm weather opens the door to a virus and possible variants that are still a threat.
“There will be a fourth wave. There are no ifs, and, or buts about it. There aren’t enough of us who are immune to prevent that from happening. The question is, when will that fourth wave hit? The more careless we are, the sooner it will hit,” Doctor Edwards said.
But relief is on the horizon in the next 4 to 6 weeks because ramped up production of the vaccine means more availability according to Doctor Edwards, “By late April or May there will be enough vaccine supply for everyone who wants to get vaccinated, to get vaccinated. So, it is up to us.”
The doctor says Ohio will likely reach herd immunity for COVID-19 in the Fall.
