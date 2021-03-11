Wolstein Center getting ready to become largest vaccination site in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In a few days, northeast Ohioans will be able to get the COVID 19 vaccine at the CSU Wolstein Center.
The set-up is in its early stages, and from the outside, you can tell something very big is about to take place on March 17th.
Although our 19 News cameras were given limited access, the National Guard was very visible, as they are on hand to distribute the vaccine.
It is a very similar role they played at St. Elizabeth Baptist Church in Cleveland last month.
This time the men and women in uniform will be servicing more than 6000 people a day.
That’s a huge increase, says Trent Mathis, who is a Senior Business Major at CSU.
" Oh, I think it is absolutely awesome. I mean, the Wolstein Center can hold so many people. So I can’t see a better place to utilize it for”, said Mathis.
CSU will play host to the first mass vaccination site in the state.
The Ohio Department of Health will join forces with FEMA, National Guard, Homeland Security, and others.
William Taylor, who has already taken the vaccine, believes having this in the heart of the city makes CSU a perfect location.
“Right here is better because they can catch every bus right downtown…and get off and get right to the Wolstein Center, every day, and they can come through here all day long”, said Taylor.
Cuyahoga County will work with the County Council to provide free bus passes through RTA and subsidize rides for people who request transportation to the Wolstein site.
A large percentage of Ohio’s high-risk citizens and medically underserved are ages 60 and older, and they live in Northeast Ohio.
More than 25,000 of them live within one mile of the Wolstein Center.
