Akron Police: Man arrested for stealing phones at gunpoint during failed ‘OfferUp’ transaction

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police and U.S. Marshals arrested a man Thursday in connection to a February robbery.
Ja’Monte Suggs is accused of stealing two cellphones at gunpoint, according to a press release.
Akron Police said Suggs robbed a 19-year-old victim during what was supposed to be an “OfferUp” transaction.
The alleged robbery occurred on Feb. 19 outside a home in the 400 block of W. Miller Avenue in Akron.
Authorities located Suggs Thursday at an apartment in the 20 block of Mosser Place, according to a press release.
He is charged with aggravated robbery, Akron Police said.
