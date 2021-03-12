Bay Village healthcare worker spends free time booking vaccine appointments for others

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -When Amy Papp isn’t working her regular 9-5 job, she’s working another one, but she doesn’t get paid for the second one.
Papp books vaccine appointments for people who aren’t computer savvy or simple just need some help.
“I know the process is overwhelming for so many, I’ve been fortunate to learn some of the tricks in the system and been able to get people appointments,” said Papp.
Papp works as a social worker for hospice patients so she was able to get her vaccine shot at the beginning of the year.
After she was vaccinated, she made it her mission to help others get their shots.
“I’m happy to help them, that sense of relief people have when they have that appointment booked,” Papp added.
Papp has helped more than 150 people get appointments including her neighbor, Kim Corrigan.
“I didn’t realize until Amy called me that the governor had opened up the age range for 50 and over… so she actually let me know,” said Corrigan.
Corrigan got the Johnson and Johnson shot on Friday.
“I feel so free, I feel like things are going to be getting back to normal,” Corrigan added.
Papp says she spends so much time helping others get appointments so they can have a shot at normalcy.
“Many people haven’t seen elderly parents in over a year and it’s a great feeling to be able to help work towards that goal of getting back to some normalcy,” said Papp.
