$100,000 bond set for man accused of stabbing Broadview Heights officer in the face, head

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland man accused of stabbing a Broadview Heights police officer in the face and head after a traffic stop pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.
Michael Stout was indicted on the charges of felonious assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and obstruction of official business for the attack.
Stout was shot by police after the stabbing.
Broadview Heights Officer Ryan Tieber attempted to pull over a driver on I-77 North around 2 a.m. on Jan 13, but the driver did not immediately stop.
The driver continued northbound and eventually stopped on the 77 exit to Rockside Road, said police.
Once the car stopped, police said Stout, who was a passenger, got out and started running, crossing multiple lanes of traffic.
Tieber and an Independence police officer chased Stout on foot.
Once Stout was caught, he allegedly stabbed Tieber multiple times.
Stout was first tased, but police said when that was ineffective, the officers shot him.
Broadview Heights police told 19 News Tieber’s injuries are non life threatening and he is doing well.
Independence police confirmed their officer was not injured.
The driver of the car is also in police custody.
Tieber is a 20 year veteran of the police force.
Stout is being held on a $100,000 bond and will be back in court on March 18.
