Cavaliers, Browns, Indians, 3 major hospitals join 19 News for ‘The Cleveland Comeback: Facts about the VAX Live’ special
Cleveland script sign, skyline (Source: Michael Dakota)
By 19 News Digital Team | March 12, 2021 at 3:28 PM EST - Updated March 12 at 3:28 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “The Cleveland Comeback: Facts about the VAX Live” will broadcast Tuesday, March 23 at 9 p.m. on CBS 19 (WOIO), and the 19 News streaming channel on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

The program will simulcast in the Toledo area on 13 ABC WTVG.

[ RELATED: How to get the COVID-19 vaccine in every Northeast Ohio county and Cleveland ]

The television special will bring together experts from all three major Cleveland hospitals--the Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals and MetroHealth System--to answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Representatives from the Browns, Indians and Cavaliers will also join the show to offer their personal perspectives on the pandemic experience and words of encouragement.

[ Covid-19 Vaccine Education Resources ]

The Ohio Department of Health will be available to check eligibility and schedule viewers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Visit vaxchat.ohio.gov to chat with the ODH Vaccine Support Virtual Assistant or call 1-833-427-5634.

